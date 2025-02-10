Benedict Hollerbach News: Brace Saturday

Hollerbach scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Hoffenheim.

Hollerbach had a great outing Saturday, netting the opening and closing goals of the match as he notched a brace. This marks his sixth goal in 21 appearances this campaign, with three in his past four outings. He has also registered four or more shots in three straight games.