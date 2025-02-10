Benedict Hollerbach News: Brace Saturday
Hollerbach scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Hoffenheim.
Hollerbach had a great outing Saturday, netting the opening and closing goals of the match as he notched a brace. This marks his sixth goal in 21 appearances this campaign, with three in his past four outings. He has also registered four or more shots in three straight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now