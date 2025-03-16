Benedict Hollerbach News: Nets late equalizer

Hollerbach scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Hollerbach came off the bench in the 28th minute bad had a bigger influence on Saturday's match than anyone, as he would bag an 83rd minute equalizer to earn his club a draw. This was his first goal since Feb, 8, brining him to seven on the season. However, he has appeared off the bench ion their past two contests after starting in 23 of his 26 appearances to begin the season.