Benedict Hollerbach News: Nets on Sunday
Hollerbach scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.
Hollerbach netted the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute by converting Leopold Querfeld's headed pass. Hollerbach made 15 passes, recorded a clearance but failed to win a single duel. He has netted four times in the last eight games and netted seven times all season.
