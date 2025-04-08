Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benedict Hollerbach headshot

Benedict Hollerbach News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Hollerbach scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Hollerbach netted the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute by converting Leopold Querfeld's headed pass. Hollerbach made 15 passes, recorded a clearance but failed to win a single duel. He has netted four times in the last eight games and netted seven times all season.

Benedict Hollerbach
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now