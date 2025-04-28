Benedict Hollerbach News: Score only goal in draw

Hollerbach scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Hollerbach scored his squad's only goal in the draw by burying a shot from outside the box in the 17th minute of play. The goal marked his second in four games, and he is up to nine goals on the season. This also marked the fifth time in six outings that he racked up at least two shots, and he has a total of 13 shots and six shots on target in that span.