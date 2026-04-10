Benedikt Gimber Injury: Needs testing

Gimber is questionable for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "In terms of personnel, it looks like we have a few battered players from the Gladbach game with Gimbo."

Gimber is needing some testing as he heads into Saturday's match, still dealing with some knocks from the club's last match. He didn't start the last contest, although this is still something to watch, as he has started in 21 games this campaign. That said, if he were to miss out, Patrick Mainka and Tim Siersleben would be a potential center-back pairing.