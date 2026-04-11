Benedikt Gimber Injury: Not available Saturday

Gimber (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.

Gimber has been unable to recover from the knocks he picked up in the 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach, with manager Frank Schmidt having flagged his status earlier in the week. The center-back did not start the last contest, limiting the immediate impact of his absence, though he has tallied 21 starts in the current campaign and remains an important part of the back line. Patrick Mainka and Tim Siersleben are expected to form the center-back pairing during his absence, with Gimber's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.