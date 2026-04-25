Benedikt Gimber Injury: Remains out

Gimber (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Gimber has been unable to shake off the undisclosed injury that ruled him out of the Union Berlin fixture two weeks ago, with coach Frank Schmidt confirming his continued unavailability ahead of the weekend. The center-back has made 21 starts this season and is an important piece of the defensive setup, making his absence a concern for a side still fighting to avoid relegation in the final weeks of the Bundesliga campaign. Patrick Mainka and Tim Siersleben are expected to continue covering in central defense, with Gimber's return timeline remaining uncertain.