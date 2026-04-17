Benedikt Gimber Injury: Still sidelined with injury

Gimber (undisclosed) remains unavailable after picking up an injury two weeks ago, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "They haven't been able to train with the team either. They are injured from the last games."

Gimber has been unable to shake off the knock that ruled him out of the Union Berlin fixture, and with no specific timeline provided, his availability for Heidenheim's upcoming matches remains uncertain. The center-back has made 21 starts this season and is an important piece of the defensive setup, making his continued absence a concern for a club still fighting to avoid relegation in the final weeks of the Bundesliga campaign. Patrick Mainka and Tim Siersleben are expected to cover in central defense during in his absence.