Benedikt Gimber News: Fit and available

Gimber (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game at Bayern Munich, according to manager Frank Schmidt.

Gimber wasn't mentioned among the players who are dealing with injuries and knocks ahead of Saturday's clash against the reigning champions, so he should be in the mix. That said, his fantasy appeal in a tough matchup is almost non-existent -- especially since Gimber's upside is tied almost exclusively to his defensive contributions. He's started in 18 of the 21 matches he's been available for, tallying 89 clearances, 35 tackles and 13 interceptions.