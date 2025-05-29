Fantasy Soccer
Benedikt Gimber headshot

Benedikt Gimber News: Major starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Gimber made 32 starts in the Bundesliga, splitting time at center-back and defensive midfield.

Gimber played a constant role in the starting XI, largely at center-back, but occasionally slotting forward into holding midfield. The defender is a big piece of the starting XI in a back four and a back three. Gimber will continue to feature in the backline, offering plenty of defensive volume and little else.

Benedikt Gimber
FC Heidenheim
