Benedikt Gimber News: Major starter
Gimber made 32 starts in the Bundesliga, splitting time at center-back and defensive midfield.
Gimber played a constant role in the starting XI, largely at center-back, but occasionally slotting forward into holding midfield. The defender is a big piece of the starting XI in a back four and a back three. Gimber will continue to feature in the backline, offering plenty of defensive volume and little else.
