Benedikt Pichler Injury: Missed out with muscle injury
Pichler was out for Sunday's 3-1 loss to Frankfurt due to muscle issues, according to his club.
Pichler did not make the call Sunday, with the forward being a late absence due to a muscle injury. Not much more is known on the issue, as the club will hope he is only seeing a short absence. He has only started in seven of his 16 appearances and is likely to continue in that spot once fit again.
