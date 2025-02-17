Fantasy Soccer
Benedikt Pichler Injury: Missed out with muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Pichler was out for Sunday's 3-1 loss to Frankfurt due to muscle issues, according to his club.

Pichler did not make the call Sunday, with the forward being a late absence due to a muscle injury. Not much more is known on the issue, as the club will hope he is only seeing a short absence. He has only started in seven of his 16 appearances and is likely to continue in that spot once fit again.

Benedikt Pichler
Holstein Kiel
