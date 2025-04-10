Benedikt Pichler Injury: Remains out
Pichler (undisclosed) remains out for the time being, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.
Pichler missed Saturday's clash due to undisclosed reasons and remains out for the time being without a precise timeline for his return. This suggests he may have returned too early for the game against Bremen and now requires more time. That said he has been a bench option recently so his absence will not affect the starting lineup.
