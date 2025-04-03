Benedikt Pichler Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Pichler (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.
Pichler will miss Saturday's game for undisclosed reasons after featuring for nearly half an hour in their last contest against Bremen. This suggests he may have returned too early and requires more time. That said, he has been a bench option recently, so his absence will not affect the starting lineup.
