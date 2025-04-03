Fantasy Soccer
Benedikt Pichler headshot

Benedikt Pichler Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Pichler (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Pichler will miss Saturday's game for undisclosed reasons after featuring for nearly half an hour in their last contest against Bremen. This suggests he may have returned too early and requires more time. That said, he has been a bench option recently, so his absence will not affect the starting lineup.

Benedikt Pichler
Holstein Kiel
