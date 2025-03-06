Fantasy Soccer
Benedikt Pichler headshot

Benedikt Pichler Injury: Trained partially Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Pichler (strain) participated partially in Wednesday's training and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, according to Kieler Nachrichten.

Pichler was seen participating in parts of Wednesday's training and remains a doubt for Saturday's match. He is likely to be a late call for the game. However, the forward has not started a match since late October, and his potential absence should not affect the starting XI.

Benedikt Pichler
Holstein Kiel
