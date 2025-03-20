Benedikt Pichler News: Makes Starting XI in friendly
Pichler (strain) makes the starting XI for Thursday's friendly match against Eintracht Braunschweig.
Pichler is back with the team after missing their last six games and is in the starting XI for Thursday's friendly. It is a good opportunity to regain fitness, though he has lost his starting role from earlier in the season and will likely be a bench option moving forward.
