Benie Traore headshot

Benie Traore News: Connects from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Traore scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

Traore earned his third MLS start Sunday and scored his first career league goal from the penalty spot. With Hannes Wolf still sidelined, the winger has seen an increased role and is expected to provide a boost in attack after arriving from FC Basel during the summer transfer window.

Benie Traore
New York City FC
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