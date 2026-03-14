Benjamin Andre Injury: Could return in Europa League

Andre (hip) is suffering from a knock and will be able to return at best in Thursday's second leg against Aston Villa in the Europa League, according to coach Bruno Genesio.

Andre took a heavy knock during the first leg against the Villains in the Europa League this week and will miss Sunday's matchup against his former club Rennes. The Dogues' captain will now aim to recover in time for Thursday's second leg against Aston Villa, as he remains an undisputed starter and key leader whenever he is fit. Ayyoub Bouaddi and Nabil Bentaleb are expected to handle the midfield pairing until he gets back up to full speed.