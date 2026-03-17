Benjamin Andre Injury: Likely against Aston Villa
Andre (hip) should be available for Thursday's second leg against Aston Villa in the Europa League, according to Le Petit Lillois.
Andre picked up a hip knock in the first leg against the Villains last week, but the club remains confident their captain will be good to go for Thursday's return leg. That would be a huge boost for the Dogues, as Andre is a locked-in starter and the heartbeat of their midfield. They will need him at full strength to have all their weapons available as they push to secure qualification to the next round.
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