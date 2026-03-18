Benjamin Andre Injury: Not ready for Thursday

Andre (hip) is still out ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Aston Villa, as coach Bruno Genesio stated "Unfortunately, he hasn't recovered from the injury he sustained in the first leg. [...] It was supposed to be a knock, yes, but apparently, it's a little different. It seems to be more of a tendon injury, its insertion at the iliac crest.", per Le Petit Lillois.

Andre was expected to return for European action, but that won't be the case, with the midfielder missing a second straight contest due to his injury. He was a regular starter prior to the problem, and he had scored four goals plus two assists across 28 league or UEL appearances this season. Both Ayyoub Bouaddi and Nabil Bentaleb should continue to feature in midfield until Andre is cleared to play.