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Benjamin Andre Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Andre (hip) is still not an option for Lille, according to coach Bruno Genesio, per Le Petit Lillois.

Andre still hasn't fully shaken off his iliac crest tendon injury and will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash against Marseille. The Dogues' captain will now look to use the international break to get back on track and return for the month of April, as he remains an undisputed starter and a key leader in the middle of the park for LOSC. Until he is back up to full speed, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Nabil Bentaleb are expected to hold down the defensive midfield duo.

Benjamin Andre
Lille
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