Benjamin Andre Injury: Subs off with injury Thursday

Andre left Thursday's Europa League meeting with Aston Villa with a potential physical problem.

Andre was unable to continue after playing the first half of this game, and his place was taken by Ayyoub Bouaddi. It now appears that Andre could be forced to miss the next league contest versus Rennes, so there could be a chance for both Bouaddi and Nabil Bentaleb to play in midfield. Such event would be a significant blow for the team, as the veteran had made 10 consecutive starts across all competitions.