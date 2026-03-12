Benjamin Andre Injury: Suffers hip injury

Andre suffered a hip injury in Thursday's Europa League meeting with Aston Villa and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against his former club Rennes, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Andre was unable to continue after playing the first half of this game due to a hip injury, and his place was taken by Ayyoub Bouaddi. It now appears that Andre could be forced to miss the next league contest versus his former club Rennes, so there could be a chance for both Bouaddi and Nabil Bentaleb to play in midfield. Such event would be a significant blow for the team, as the veteran had made 10 consecutive starts across all competitions.