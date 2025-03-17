Benjamin Andre News: Active display in loss

Andre created one chance and made five tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Nantes.

Andre brought his usual tenacity and disruptive approach in the middle of the park while also being a strong presence in the early build-up of plays with his passing skills. Despite not contributing with goals or assists, the midfielder is still a force for fantasy purposes, being ranked among Ligue 1's top five in both tackles and interceptions.