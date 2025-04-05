Benjamin Andre News: Assists in loss

Andre had one assist on two chances created and attempted five tackles (four successful) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Lyon.

Andre bagged an early assist in the first minute of the match after heading it off to teammate Bafode Diakite. It's the 34-year-old midfielder's first goal involvement since November and only his second of the year. Still, the midfielder was a pest on the defensive end throughout the match, winning nine duels and making two interceptions.