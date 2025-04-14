Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Andre News: Assists in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Andre assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toulouse.

Andre created Matias Fernandez-Pardo's opener in the 21st minute with his second assist in a row and third overall in the season. He also led Lille in tackles during the match to help on defense. He's been an important piece in the squad and started in all but four games so far.

Benjamin Andre
Lille
