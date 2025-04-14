Benjamin Andre News: Assists in road win
Andre assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toulouse.
Andre created Matias Fernandez-Pardo's opener in the 21st minute with his second assist in a row and third overall in the season. He also led Lille in tackles during the match to help on defense. He's been an important piece in the squad and started in all but four games so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now