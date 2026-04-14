Benjamin Andre News: Delivers one assist

Andre assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse.

Andre delivered an assist for Matias Fernandez-Pardo in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse, helping control possession and dictate tempo in a dominant display, while adding one key pass, three tackles and one interception. The Frenchman has contributed on both ends this season, recording four goals and three assists across 30 appearances while remaining a key piece in midfield balance.