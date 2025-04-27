Benjamin Andre News: Makes mark defensively

Andre recorded five tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Andre may finish April with two assists, but none of them were logged Sunday. Defensively, he won 17 of his 23 tackles to go with seven interceptions and six clearances in four games. On both sides of the ball, April may have been Andre's best month of the season, and he enters May with his momentum at quite a high.