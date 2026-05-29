Benjamin Arthur headshot

Benjamin Arthur News: Returns from Celtic loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Arthur has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Celtic, the club announced.

Arthur had been sent to Scotland to gain regular playing time after being limited to cup appearances for the Bees without making his Premier League debut. His return gives Brentford the opportunity to assess his development before deciding whether he has a role to play in the first team setup or requires another loan move heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Benjamin Arthur
Brentford
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