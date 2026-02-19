Benjamin Bender Injury: Picks up injury
Bender is in the injury report prior to Saturday's season opener versus D.C. United, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Bender barely played during the previous campaign, so his potential absence would limit the depth of the squad in upcoming contests. While Bender is currently a doubt for the next games, Milan Iloski and Indiana Vassilev should be the main options in attacking midfield roles.
