Benjamin Bender News: One shot in loss
Bender generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew.
Bender, who was an unused sub in each of the last two matches, replaced Phillippe Ndinga at halftime Saturday. He had a decent second half, as he created one chance, recorded one accurate cross and put one shot on target, one of just two Philadelphia managed throughout the match.
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