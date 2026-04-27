Benjamin Bender News: One shot in loss

Bender generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Bender, who was an unused sub in each of the last two matches, replaced Phillippe Ndinga at halftime Saturday. He had a decent second half, as he created one chance, recorded one accurate cross and put one shot on target, one of just two Philadelphia managed throughout the match.