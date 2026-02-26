Benjamin Bender News: Returns in Concacaf

Bender (groin) played the second half of Thursday's 7-0 win against Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

Bender has moved past the groin issue that sidelined him for the season opener against D.C. United, logging the entire second half in Thursday's win over Defence Force FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. That is a strong sign for Philly, as his return gives the midfield another live option and boosts the squad's depth heading into the next stretch of matches.