Benjamin Bender News: Scores from three shots in defeat
Bender scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Orlando City SC.
Bender scored his first goal for the Philadelphia Union in the last two seasons. This was his second start of the year, where he took three shots, having only had one shot in all his other appearances combined. He also created a chance for his second game in a row.
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