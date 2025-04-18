Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Bouchouari headshot

Benjamin Bouchouari Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Bouchouari could miss the remainder of the season in the worst case due to a back injury, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.

Bouchouari suffered a back injury recently and he could miss the remainder of the season in the worst case. This is a big blow for the team since he is a regular starter when fit. Aimen Moueffek is expected to get a larger role in the midfield for upcoming games.

Benjamin Bouchouari
St. Etienne
