Benjamin Bouchouari News: Ineffective against defense

Bouchouari recorded one tackle (zero won) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Bouchouari was unable to generate much of an attacking threat against Lens on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created zero chances, put zero shots on target, completed just one of his three dribble attempts, and had zero touches in the opposition's box. He will hope to have more of an impact as Saint-Etienne prepare to host Brest this Sunday.