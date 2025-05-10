Benjamin Bouchouari News: On bench Saturday

Bouchouari (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Reims.

Bouchouari made the matchday squad Saturday against Reims after returning to team training from a back injury. He was named on the bench, a sign that he's close to full fitness but may still need time to build up match sharpness. He had been an undisputed starter before the injury and could push for a spot in the starting XI in the final game of the season against Toulouse next Saturday.