Benjamin Bouchouari News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Bouchouari (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Reims.

Bouchouari made the matchday squad Saturday against Reims after returning to team training from a back injury. He was named on the bench, a sign that he's close to full fitness but may still need time to build up match sharpness. He had been an undisputed starter before the injury and could push for a spot in the starting XI in the final game of the season against Toulouse next Saturday.

