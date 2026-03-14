Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Diagnosed with meniscus tear

Cremaschi ruptured an external meniscus in his left knee against Torino, Parma announced.

Cremaschi will have surgery in the coming days and will be sidelined for at least a month, or potentially more, depending on the type of operation he'll get. He recently drew his first two starts while Sascha Britschgi was dealing with an injury. Enrico Delprato can also play in such a role.