Benjamin Cremaschi headshot

Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Diagnosed with meniscus tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cremaschi ruptured an external meniscus in his left knee against Torino, Parma announced.

Cremaschi will have surgery in the coming days and will be sidelined for at least a month, or potentially more, depending on the type of operation he'll get. He recently drew his first two starts while Sascha Britschgi was dealing with an injury. Enrico Delprato can also play in such a role.

Benjamin Cremaschi
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Cremaschi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benjamin Cremaschi See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024