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Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Leaves very early against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cremaschi subbed off after just 11 minutes in Friday's game versus Torino due to a left knee sprain, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cremaschi tweaked the joint in a collision with an opponent and stayed down for several minutes in a great deal of pain but was able to leave under his own power. He's set for tests. He drew his second start in a row while Sascha Britschgi wasn't 100 percent, but the starter at the position got the call early in this one and will resume being the top option going forward.

Benjamin Cremaschi
Parma
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