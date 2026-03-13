Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Leaves very early against Torino

Cremaschi subbed off after just 11 minutes in Friday's game versus Torino due to a left knee sprain, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cremaschi tweaked the joint in a collision with an opponent and stayed down for several minutes in a great deal of pain but was able to leave under his own power. He's set for tests. He drew his second start in a row while Sascha Britschgi wasn't 100 percent, but the starter at the position got the call early in this one and will resume being the top option going forward.