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Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Not fully recovered yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Cremaschi (knee) hasn't participated in the friendlies and hasn't been called up for Friday's cup game versus Catania.

Cremaschi is still rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery in March and hasn't been able to appear during the pre-season. He's reportedly close to being cleared, but he's on the wrong side of questionable for the early matches.

Benjamin Cremaschi
Parma
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