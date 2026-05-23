Benjamin Cremaschi Injury: Will not return against Sassuolo

Cremaschi (knee) "hasn't completed the rehab from his injury," coach Carlos Cuesta communicated.

Cremaschi hurt his knee in mid-March as he had just gained some steam and will miss his ninth game in a row. He might not have done enough to be retained from a loan spell from Inter Miami, as he logged one off-target shot, one chance created and six crosses (one accurate) in eight appearnaces (two starts).