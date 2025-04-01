Benjamin Cremaschi News: Assists in win

Cremaschi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 21st minute.

Cremaschi was able to assist Robert Taylor's 20th minute goal in Miamis 2-1 win Saturday. This was his first assist of the season, and he also fouled three times, and has picked up two yellows in four starts thus far.