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Benjamin Cremaschi News: Deployed late in Cagliari contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 2:57am

Cremaschi (knee) had one inaccurate cross and one tackle (zero won) and drew one foul in five minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cagliari.

Cremaschi made a short sub appearance after spending the summer rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery. He fared pretty well in his limited appearances last season, and he'll be in the mix in multiple roles once he's fit enough to handle more minutes.

Benjamin Cremaschi
Parma
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