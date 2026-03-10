Benjamin Cremaschi News: Makes first league start

Cremaschi generated one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.

Cremaschi made his full league debut replacing the injured Sascha Britschgi (thigh) and completed the full 90 minutes after managing only 28 combined minutes since joining Parma. He contributed one shot and four crosses offensively alongside one tackle and four clearances defensively as his side kept an away clean sheet.