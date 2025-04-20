Benjamin Cremaschi News: Scores winner Saturday

Cremaschi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew.

Cremaschi scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a brilliant diving header assisted by Marcelo Weigandt in the 30th minute. It marked his first goal of the season and his second goal contribution. He added one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Hector Martinez.