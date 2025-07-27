Benjamin Cremaschi News: Whips in eight crosses

Cremaschi registered eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Cremaschi was placed at left-back Saturday, his first time playing in that role all season, registering the full 90 in relief of the suspended Jordi Alba. He would see a solid match on both sides of the ball, recording one chance created and eight crosses in the attack to go along with one interception and five tackles in the defense. He will likely move back to the midfield in his next outing after the short cameo in the defense.