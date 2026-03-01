Benjamin Dominguez Injury: Fit for Pisa meeting
Dominguez (illness) has been named in Bologna's squad list to face Pisa on Monday.
Dominguez will make a quick return after dealing with an illness last week. On the other hand, he played just 27 minutes off the bench in the last five games he was available for, taking two shots and creating one scoring chance, as Nicolo Cambiaghi and Jonathan Rowe are ahead of him in the depth chart.
