Benjamin Dominguez Injury: Set to return in Roma clash

Dominguez (hip) returned to full training Tuesday, Bologna relayed.

Dominguez has completed his recovery from a hip injury and will have a few more days to get ready for Saturday's match versus Roma. He'll contribute to replacing Federico Bernardeschi (hip) and compete with Jonathan Rowe, Riccardo Orsolini and Nicolo Cambiaghi on the wings. He has a secondary role throughout the season and has been used as a sub in his last four appearances, registering five shots (zero on target), one chance created and one interception.