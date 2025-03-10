Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Benjamin Dominguez headshot

Benjamin Dominguez News: Dishes assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Dominguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Verona.

Dominguez set up Nicolo Cambiaghi, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 78th minute of play. The assist marked the fifth goal contribution of the season and the first in seven league appearances for Dominguez, who played as a substitute for the second time in four league games. Dominguez also recorded a tackle won for the second time in three league outings.

Benjamin Dominguez
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now