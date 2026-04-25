Benjamin Dominguez News: DNP in Roma contest

Dominguez (hip) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Roma.

Dominguez was good to go after missing five tilts because of a muscular injury, but he didn't get minutes, as he's behind Riccardo Orsolini, Jonathan Rowe and Nicolo Cambiaghi in the pecking order on the wings, while Federico Bernardeschi (hip) is currently hurt. He has fired at least one shot in his last three outings (zero starts), totaling five (zero on target) and adding one key pass, one interception and four fouls drawn.