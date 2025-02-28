Benjamin Dominguez News: Passable in Milan game

Dominguez drew two fouls, won one of two tackles and generated two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Dominguez wasn't involved in the two goals but still had a respectable showing and was one of the main catalysts of the offense. He has logged heavy minutes lately but will have to split duties with Riccardo Orsolini and Nicolo Cambiaghi from here on out. He has registered five shots (two on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (three won) in the last five rounds.