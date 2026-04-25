Benjamin Dominguez headshot

Benjamin Dominguez News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dominguez (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Roma.

Dominguez has been included in the squad after completing his recovery from a hip injury and using the extra days available to build his readiness ahead of the weekend, with the coaching staff handing him a place among the substitutes in line with the secondary role he has occupied throughout the season. He has been used as a substitute in each of his last four appearances, and a return to that familiar role represents a natural first step in his reintegration into the squad.

Benjamin Dominguez
Bologna
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