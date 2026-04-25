Benjamin Dominguez News: Returns to bench

Dominguez (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Roma.

Dominguez has been included in the squad after completing his recovery from a hip injury and using the extra days available to build his readiness ahead of the weekend, with the coaching staff handing him a place among the substitutes in line with the secondary role he has occupied throughout the season. He has been used as a substitute in each of his last four appearances, and a return to that familiar role represents a natural first step in his reintegration into the squad.